Wingate alumni publish children’s book

WADESBORO — Two Wingate University alumni joined forces to publish a children’s book about a 5-year-old boy who finds the power of kindness and positive energy to help others in need.

Author Danny Blue asked Tim Myers to illustrate the book, “Jaylen, the Joyous Black Boy.” Blue created the character Jaylen as an everyday hero to show readers you can have power within yourself to promote change.

In the book, Jaylen steps in when a kid at school is being picked on. He ends up changing the classmate’s life.

“Jaylen is a superhero by being himself,” Blue said. “Another kid can be a superhero by being himself, using what he has. I wanted kids to look up to Jaylen and think, I can be like him. Most importantly, it’s a children’s book that both parent and child can take something from. If we can practice empathy and kindness, we can make the world a better place. We each have that individual responsibility.”

Blue always knew he wanted to write, but when he was stuck inside during quarantine, he got to writing. While learning how to get the book to market, he gave illustration freedom to create Jaylen.

“This has been the opportunity of a lifetime,” Myers said. “Danny gave me creative flexibility. We would talk about direction and what we hoped to get out of the characters, but how they engage was really up to me.”

Blue expects the book to become a four or five-part series in which he expects to be out by the fall.

“Without giving away too much, there will be a new character introduced,” Blue said. “She will be a girl with a superpower. And this time Jaylen will be the one that is in need.”

The children’s book is available for purchase at For Us Publishing and other online sites, or email Blue at dannylbluejr@gmail.com.