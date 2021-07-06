Peachland installs dropbox to retire American flags

American flags are prepped for a proper retirement ceremony held at the American Legion Post 440 in New Salem. Contributed Photo Related Articles Peachland collecting U.S. flags for proper disposal

PEACHLAND — Community members came together with a vision to see American flags being officially retired and now, the American Flag Dropbox has been installed at the Peachland Baptist Church.

The dropbox was dedicated on July 4 during an “I Love America” ceremony at 10:30 a.m. The flags were then deposited to the newly refurbished newspaper box around noon.

Old newspaper boxes were converted into a dropbox for the flags. A custom tint shop added vinyl wrapping to help give it a makeover.

The American Flag Dropbox is conveniently placed in Peachland for not only Anson County to use, but surrounding areas. The dropbox provides a secure place to hold American flags that are worn, damaged, faded or awaiting retirement.

The flag is considered a living thing and representing a living country, according to the Flag Code. Therefore, the flag must be retired properly.

Flags are collected weekly and then secured at Marshville Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9751. At least four times a year, the flags are transported to the American Legion Post 440 in New Salem to be retired honorably in a military protocol ceremony.

“The primary purpose is to honor the flag for the service the flag has given,” said Kay Jo Baucom, president of the American Legion Auxiliary at American Legion Post 440. “Within the service, it lets you know the flag is just not a piece of material.”

Dates and times of upcoming ceremonies will be posted on Facebook groups including “What’s Up Peachland,” “About Anson County,” “What’s Up Marshville,” and “You know you’re from Polkton NC when…”

“This retired American Flag Drop Box was a collaboration among several businesses and individuals across four towns in our area,” a press release states. “…Our community is so grateful to our sponsors who believed in us enough to invest in us.”

Supporters for this project include The Express Newspaper, High’s Welding, Manus Signs, Signs Mpress, Evolution Tint and Wraps, Toby Kiker, Peachland Baptist Church and the Peachland community.

Flags can be placed at the dropbox, located at 79 Clinton Ave in Peachland. The drop-box is easily accessible with a ramp to accommodate mobility challenges, highly visible and protected under a canopy porch.

For any questions, contact Michale Letterman-Williams at michalewilliams@gmail.com.