Superintendent McLean earns state award

WADESBORO — The Anson County School Superintendent received state recognition as the 2021 N.C. Healthy Schools Superintendent of the Year.

Howard McLean just completed his first year in his leadership role as superintendent while facing a undeniably difficult year with the pandemic and the subsequent transition to virtual learning. While navigating the unknown of the 2020-2021 school year, McLean earned recognition by Department of Public Instruction’s NC Healthy Schools as a leader who “supported the health and well-being of the students, staff and community of Anson County.”

He was sworn in as Superintendent of Anson County Schools in May of 2020, bringing with him 33 years of experience in the district as a teacher, coach, assistant principal, principal and associate superintendent. McLean has degrees from Chowan Jr. College, Winthrop University and East Carolina University, the Anson Record previously reported.

He received an award letter at the beginning of July, outlining his significant impacts he made to the district.

“Your leadership and support of the ‘Whole School, Whole Community, Whole Child’ model in your community has been recognized by Anson County staff and NCDPI, especially during a new tenure in a pandemic year,” Ellen Chief, NC Health Schools section chief, said in McLean’s congratulatory letter. “Your prioritization of students, staff, parents and the community to make health, emotional support, safety, and wellness a focus point for your district is to be commended.”

The “Whole School, Whole Community, Whole Child” (WSCC) model is the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s framework for addressing health in schools. The model focuses on students and emphasizes the role of the community in supporting the school by following 10 components: physical education, nutrition environment and services, health education, social and emotional school climate, physical environment, health services, employee wellness, community involvement, family engagement, counseling and psychological or social services.

“As Superintendent, my main goal was to keep students, staff and my community safe,” McLean said in an email. “Every decision was strategically designed to keep them healthy and safe from the COVID-19 virus.”

McLean credits the significant role his team played in guiding the district through the unusual year. The district had a strong leadership team and a school board that trusted his judgement.

“This is a great and unexpected honor,” McLean said. “It is always good to be recognized for doing what is expected of you…I will always be grateful for that trust and support. I am also grateful and thankful that we did not have a loss of life to COVID-19 under my supervision.”

McLean will received his award and be honored at the NC SHAPE State Conference at the end of October. The conference takes place in Winston-Salem.