Four killed in wreck on U.S. 1

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol confirmed that four people were killed in a wreck on U.S. 1 near the Moore County line Friday afternoon.

Raymond Pierce, a spokesperson for the Highway Patrol, said they received a report at approximately 3:41 p.m. Friday of a wreck involving a tractor-trailer and a 1998 Honda with four passengers. All four passengers of the Honda, a mother and father and their two children, according to Pierce, were killed. The driver was Tesmond Thomas, 28, of Aberdeen, and the passengers were Latanya Jones, 26, of Rockingham, Judah Thomas, 4, and Levi Thomas, 4, both of Aberdeen.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, Tamerio Laquincy Epps, 36, of Fayetteville suffered minor injuries.

The Honda was traveling southbound on U.S. 1 when it crossed the grass median and struck the tractor-trailer as it was heading northbound near the intersection with Special Forces Way, according to Pierce.

Traffic was backed up significantly following the wreck. Lisa Coble-Blevins witnessed the scene Friday. She said via Facebook Messenger that the wreck was “heartbreaking” and added weather may have played a role.

“All we can do is pray for all involved!” she said.