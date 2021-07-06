County restores health department phone service

WADESBORO — The Anson County Health Department announced on June 29 the main telephone is back and running following a ransomware attack on the county.

For questions or to schedule an appointment for clinical services or a COVID-19 shot, call 704-694-5188.

The Women, Infants and Children (WIC) telephone number is still not available at the time. If you need to speak to someone in WIC, call 704-690-6757.

“They are continuing to work on it to get it back up and working,” the department’s Facebook post said. “As soon as it’s working we will let everyone know here on our Facebook page.”

The health department continues to offer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a drive-thru clinic on Tuesdays. at the EMS base off of Country Club Road. Call the health department to schedule a vaccination appointment.

As of July 2, the county is just shy of 8,000 residents being fully vaccinated. About 35% of residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the NC Department of Health and Human Services website.

The state’s percentage of fully vaccinated residents is at 45% and 53% of the adult population is fully vaccinated.

The health department reported a total of 2,641 COVID-19 cases in the county. Sixteen of those were active on July 2.