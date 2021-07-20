WADESBORO — The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, in partnership with the North Carolina Cooperative Extension, is offering a Pesticide Collection Day for residents of Anson, Stanly and other surrounding areas.

Mikayla Graham, Field Crops Extension Agent for Union County, will be the local site manager for collection day on July 27. Collections will take place at the Union Count Agriculture Center between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Nearly all pesticide produces except gas cylinders will be accepted, according to a press release from the Union County Cooperative Extension. If you have liquid pesticide containers larger than five gallons or for unlabeled pesticides, contact the Extension before bringing it to the collection event.

For more information, call Graham at 704-441-2624.