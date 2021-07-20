Brick paver fundraiser returns

Anson Record Staff

WADESBORO — Interested in honoring someone special, recognizing an organization, business or a high school class? Participate in Uptown Wadesboro’s laser-engraved brick paver fundraiser.

The pavers will be placed at the location of your choosing in the Uptown Wadesboro area as a lasting tribute. The bricks come in two sizes. A four-inch brick will accommodate three lines of print for $50 and the eight-inch brick will allow for six lines of print at $100. Clip art may also be added to enhance your brick for free.

Download a Brick Paver Order Form at www.uptownwadesboro.com and follow the link to Brochures/Forms. You may also pick up a form at the REV Uptown, located at 114 West Wade Street.

For more information, please call the Uptown Wadesboro office at 704.694.4181 ext. 3.

