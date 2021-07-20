Anson adds newly chartered service sorority

WADESBORO — The Prestigious Pearls of Anson and Union Counties became a newly chartered service sorority on June 26, inducting 37 dedicated and talented women to the first four-letter chapter of the region.

Five women envisioned creating a service organization to impact Anson and Union counties. These women – Lanella D. Carr, Kam A. McDonald, Sandra Harkness, Janet Crodwer Carlisle and Deborah Eddie – helped to establish the Prestigious Pearls, eventually leading to the creation of the Alpha Alpha Chi Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated under the leadership of Mid-Atlantic Regional Director Jennifer Kind Congleton.

The chartering of the Prestigious Pearls of Anson and Union Counties marks the 132nd chapter of the Marvelous Mid-Atlantic Region, as well as the first chartered chapter under Congleton’s leadership. The Alpha Alpha Chi Omega chapter is committed to maintaining and growing the “Service to All Mankind” motto, specifically to the underserved and underserved communities around Anson and Union.

The Prestigious Pearls of Anson and Union Counties have successfully provided over 40 programs of service both in-person and virtually, logging over 2,200 hours of service and over $10,000 raised for scholarships.

The Belynda Little-Horne Scholarship was established and three local students were awarded the scholarship. The organization also collected shoes for Soles4Souls, the sorority’s international service project, made dresses using pillowcases for global impact, served high school students through the organization’s College Admission Process program and held workshops to address women’s healthcare and wellness.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated started at Howard University in 1908. The sorority has since grown into a globally-impactful organization of 300,000 college-trained members focused on sisterhood bonding and commitment to servant-leadership.

The following are the Alpha Alpha Chi Omega charter members: Marlena Baxter Dunn, Daneen Beverly, Danielle Blount, Gwendolyn Bowman, Tomika Brown, Rhonda Brown, Kimberley Collins, Willie Beatrice Colson, Dana Cuberson, Camela Ford, Kimyada Gerald, Marilyn Gore, Pamela Grant, Sandra Harkness, Wukari Hathaway, Stephanie Henderson, Paula Holmes, Casandra Hubbard, Rochelle Huff Tambadou, Stephanie Huneter Brown, Carmen Johnson, Donna Knowlton, Valeria Livingston Davis, Mavis Marshall, Danielle Martin Polk, Marlene McClam, Tanisha Oduyemi, Joy Pate, Altheria Patton, Sherika Staton, Brenda Thompson, Mercedes Trammell-Fordham and Carolyn Vanderhall.