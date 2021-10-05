Nurse salary woes expected to continue

WADESBORO — Anson County is between a rock and a hard place when it comes to responding to the pandemic, and there’s not yet a plan to resolve the strain.

On one side, the Health Department and its staff have been under pressure to increase their efforts as the new cases and deaths have risen, and on the other side, they lack the funding to offer new nurses a competitive wage and retain them. The Health Department will soon have three vacancies in nursing positions. Health Director Fred Thompson explained that their hiring range for a Public Health Nurse I is between $47,987 and $72,610 — a range he said is competitive with other health departments in the state, though hospitals tend to pay more due to longer hours — but new hires for Anson start at $45,702.

These new hires get a raise to the minimum of the range after 6 months of work. Meanwhile, Thompson’s research suggests that the starting salary for nurses in North Carolina is generally between $55,000 and $60,000, depending on the location. Despite the challenges, Anson County nurses do have some advantages in employment, according to Thompson: work is Monday to Friday with no work on weekends, holidays or nights, a good pension plan, a 401(k) and health insurance, for example.

Thompson added that the widespread worker shortages have pushed wages higher, and the pandemic has dragged on longer than anyone expected.

“Due to the ongoing pandemic, and the subsequent stress and burnout, some nurses have taken early retirement, simply quit, left the field, etc. Thus, the nationwide shortage of nurses – and other workers,” Thompson said in an email. “With RN salaries increasing nationwide, and in NC, it is difficult for us to recruit a Public Health nurse at the [current] hiring rate ($45,702) or at the minimum of the range ($47,987).”

Thompson has worked in Anson County for 27 years as both the president of the former Anson Community Hospital and now in his role as Health Director, and said recruitment of staff has always been a struggle.

“All the smaller rural counties struggle to offer competitive wages compared to counties like Wake, Union, Mecklenburg, etc.” he said. “The closer you get to Charlotte, in general, the higher the starting salaries.”

Thompson presented these concerns about the pay scale to the Anson County Board of Commissioners at their September meeting and gained support from several board members. He met with Chairman James Woodburn and Interim County Manager Ray Allen last week, but did not share any specific details about what was talked about.

“It is important to note that the recruitment challenge facing the Health Department is being faced by every county department. Our five Public Health nurses are part of a much larger county workforce, all of whom have been under a significant amount of stress since the start of the pandemic,” Thompson said. “I expect the discussion regarding Public Health nursing salaries to take some time and the county may or may not have the resources to make any changes in county pay scales at this time.”

The Health Department recently contracted with Optum to help take some of the pressure off of their COVID-19 testing services. Optum tests 5 days a week. The new Optum drive-thru testing site off Morven Road at the old hospital is scheduled to open Sept. 29, according to Nursing Supervisor Dana Thomas. They will be testing 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday – Friday with PCR tests. They will test anyone over a year old.