Ansonia returns with thriller ‘Wait Until Dark’

The cast celebrates the success of a great opening night. Susy is in danger.

WADESBORO — The Ansonia Theatre opened with its production of the thriller “Wait Until Dark” on Friday, giving audiences a good scare a couple weeks out from Halloween.

Directed by Tommy Wooten, “Wait Until Dark” tells the story of a blind woman who finds herself unknowingly in possession of a doll filled with drugs. A trio of theives attempt to convince her to give up the doll — or else they’ll frame her husband for her murder, while she and a young girl trapped upstairs try to come up with their own plan to stop them.

The cast is made up of: Lance Barber as Mike, Mark Traywick and Glenn Caulder as Carlino, Joshua Peterson as Roat, Chipper Long as Sam, Amanda Traywick as Susy, and Gracilee Bricker as Gloria. The play was originally written by Frederick Knott, and premiered on Broadway at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre in 1966.

The thriller kept the audience on the edge of their seats with strategic use of sound, such as the creepy noises emitting when the doll is revealed and the eerie music that played each time the story brought the characters to nighttime. Lighting also had a critical role when its lack became a critical plot device for “Susy” to level the playing field against the thieves.

The story plays out on a set designed to be a simplistic yet cozy home. The roles demanded intense and emotional performances from the actors. Peterson’s “Roat” was particularly chilling.

“Wait Until Dark” runs until Oct. 24. For tickets go to ansoniatheatre.com.

Reach Hannah Barron at 910-817-2668 or hbarron@ansonrecord.com.