Discussions on county-wide zoning to continue

POLKTON — Anson County held another zoning ordinance development meeting on Oct. 14 at South Piedmont Community College’s L.L. Polk Campus. The meeting included updates on the zoning types and regulations, as well as community input and questions to the proposed draft.

The development is still in Phase 1 with more meeting rounds to continue before the mapping process estimated for December or January. The existing condition for Anson County is only partial-county zoning with the Land Use Plan as the framework or guide for future zoning.

Main elements of the draft zoning ordinance include the zoning or general overlay districts divided into rural agricultural, low-intensity residential, urban density residential, neighborhood commercial, highway commercial, general commercial, limited industrial, heavy industrial, and planned employment center — each with their own lot size and specific setbacks. These districts are each of small, concise space and serve the community, with density bonuses included for use of public utilities.

The draft zoning also plans out nonconforming land use of pre-existing property and how sensitive and new land use will be regulated by public hearings. Also discussed was the bona fide farm exemption; “bona fide farms” are properties designated for agricultural purposes that are exempt to regulations as granted by state law.

The proposed Rockingham bypass is a separate process, not affected by zoning but based on DOT mapping. The drafted zone elements are not being mapped yet; it is only the plan for what it would look like. New land-use changes with the use, not the owners. To continue to be exempt from regulations, bona fides must be using land for agricultural purposes. Sensitive land use must be done in a hearing where each board member does not have any financial gain or personal relationship with the property in question, or the member must recuse. Septic system use on a property related to lot size is the final decision of the health department, not the ordinance, but is usually indicated around 30,000 square feet or one acre.

Overall, these zoning regulations are what are permissive on properties, said Ability and AICP consultant Michael Sandy.

For further questions and to understand the land permits’ setbacks, the entire draft can be found online on the county website. The community can also contact Tax Director/Interim Planning Director Larry Newton at 704-994-3211 or lnewton@ansoncountync.gov.

The next zoning meeting is scheduled for Thursday, October 21 at Pee Dee Wildlife Refuge in Ansonville from 6:30 – 8 pm (5770 US Highway 52).

To support the Anson Record call 704-994-5474 or visit https://www.ansonrecord.com/subscribe.

Reach Hannah Barron at 910-817-2668 or hbarron@ansonrecord.com.