Jason Price, Chipper Long and Brittany Price

Jason Price, Chipper Long and Brittany Price

<p>Amanda Traywick and Chipper Long</p>

Amanda Traywick and Chipper Long
<p>Jason Price and Chipper Long as Bobby and Bob</p>

Jason Price and Chipper Long as Bobby and Bob
<p>Jason Price, Chipper Long, Brittany Price and Amanda Traywick</p>

Jason Price, Chipper Long, Brittany Price and Amanda Traywick

WADESBORO — The Ansonia Theatre is readying for the 2023-24 Season with the comedy Pageant Play opening this weekend. Pageant Play written by Mark Setlock and Matthew Wilkas, is a hilarious spoof of the sometimes terrifying and surreal world of child pageants.

Pinky Corningfield will do anything to make sure that her little angel wins the ultimate title, Supreme Queen. When Marge and her daughter Puddle, newcomers to the pageant circuit, show up and start stealing all the glory, an all-out war ensues. Pinky, along with her minions, Bob and Bobby, use some unorthodox methods to ensure that her darling daughter Chevrolet is victorious.

Director Tommy Wooten has put together an all-local cast. Amanda Traywick stars as Pinky, Jason Price as Bobby, Chipper Long as Bob, and making her stage debut as Marge is Brittany Price. The show runs September 15-24, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 and Sundays at 3PM. This show contains adult language and situations. Tickets can be purchased at ansoniatheatre.com or at 704-694-4950

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR