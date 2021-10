Morven Elementary thanks Morven Chapter Las Amigas and the Rockingham District Woman’s Home and Overseas Missionary Society for providing bottles of water to the MES students while the water fountains are shut down due to COVID safety procedures.

Thank you for taking care of Anson County students!

Reach Hannah Barron at 910-817-2668 or hbarron@ansonrecord.com.