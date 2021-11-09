Elementary school seeks holiday donations

POLKTON — Peachland-Polkton Elementary School is asking for donations to its holiday community service project.

They are collecting personal hygiene items to help those in need. They ask for items including: body wash, bar soap, lip balm, lotion, shaving cream, shaving razors, shampoo, conditioner, hairbrushes, shower caps, combs, deodorant, toothbrushes, toothpaste, dental floss, and nail clippers.

All items are due by December 1.

