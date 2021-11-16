Animal Shelter to vaccinate pets, hold Cuisinart raffle

Related Articles Animal shelter gives 295 vaccinations

POLKTON — Anson County Animal Shelter has two upcoming community events this holiday season.

They are hosting another free vaccination clinic for Anson pets from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4 at the shelter. These free pet vaccines are a result of their grant from Petco Love Foundation, with vaccines provided by Zoetis.

They are also hosting their annual Christmas Raffle with proceeds donated to Friends of Anson County Animal Shelter and the animals. Participants can enter to win a Cuisinart Woodcreek 4 in 1 Bluetooth Pellet Grill, a Cuisinart Deluxe Outdoor BBQ Prep Table with Sink, a Better Homes & Gardens Ellington 7 Piece Upholstered Sling Outdoor Dining Set, gift cards, and other prizes.

Tickets can be purchased on the shelter’s Paypal or at the shelter. The drawing will be held on Dec. 22, and one winner takes all.

For more information on either event, please contact the director, Maureen Lett, at mlett@ansoncountync.gov or by phone: 704-994-2738. If you wish to visit, the shelter is located at 7257 US Hwy 74 in Polkton.

