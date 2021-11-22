Garrett Thomas places 5th in Pole Top Rescue competition

ROCKY MOUNT — Anson High School Class of 2017 graduate and now Pee Dee Electric lineman Garrett Thomas competed in the state’s 2021 Pole Top Rescue Competition.

This was Thomas’ first year at the state level and he gave an impressive performance, placing fifth in the competition. North Carolina Electric Cooperatives’ competition solidifies lineworkers’ certification training in emergency aid as they must run the truck, answer a mayday call, run to their locker, traverse up a pole carrying heavy gear, rescue the training dummy “Kool,” and perform five CPR compressions — all in five minutes. The fastest wins, and is named the best in the state.

“It’s not all me,” Thomas said of his high placement. “I’ve had a lot of help along the way. I’m very blessed.”

Thomas’ day-to-day job includes a variety of electric work such as new builds, overhead services, energized work on poles known as hot work, and storm work.

Thomas was always interested in mechanical work when he heard about the position opening at Pee Dee Electric.

“I’ve never looked back,” he said. “I just enjoy it and love it.”

