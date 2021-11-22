SPCC’s Compass students host holiday fair

Hannah Barron Staff Writer
This ornament was sold at the Holiday Fair.

This impressive wirework was on display.

MONROE — Students from South Piedmont Community College’s Compass Education Program sold their holiday artwork at the Monroe campus Holiday Fair on Nov. 18. Art for sale included paintings, wirework, and wreaths decked out for the holidays.

The Compass Education Program helps students with intellectual and developmental disabilities gain skills for higher education and employment, preparing them for the transition to the workforce with continuing education pathway programs called “Academies.”

The students who participated in the Holiday Fair are enrolled in the Heritage Arts Academy, which held its first art class this semester where students developed their crafts. According to SPCC, Heritage trains students in the production of sellable works of art and methods of marketing – focusing on historical trends, practice, and fabricating and marketing goods. Heritage trains students to be artisans and mold their talents.

“This class will continue into the spring semester for students to hone their skills,” said Adult Basic Skills Coordinator/Instructor Robin Rowland.

The students will also be doing an outdoor painting at Doggie Depot in Monroe. There is also a new pathway, called Food Service Academy, beginning in late January. For more information on Heritage or Compass’ new academy, please contact Rowland at 704-290-5813 or rrowland@spcc.edu.

Reach Hannah Barron at 910-817-2668 or hbarron@ansonrecord.com.

