Giving turkeys for ‘gobble season’

WADESBORO — Harvest Ministries gave out free turkeys to those in need for Thanksgiving at their annual turkey drive last weekend.

They were able to buy about 201 turkeys from community donations, with their Facebook fundraiser reaching about $1,200 in just three days. They also gave away 340 Food Lion food boxes and 240 dozen Simpson’s eggs.

“It was actually the best year we’ve had as far as getting close to our goal of 250 [turkeys] — I’m just amazed once again that as soon as you put a need up, the people respond,” said Pastor Steve Adams. “And we were able to bless so many people today with this.”

They were even out of turkeys before the official beginning of the giveaway.

“The tentative time to start was 12 [noon]. We had a line all the way out of our parking lot around 11:30-ish. So pretty much the turkeys were gone in 15-20 minutes,” Adams said.

Adams highlighted the “overwhelming response” in community support again, whom without, this giveaway would not have been possible.

“I cannot stress enough to thank the people who give the donations, the partners, and the community,” he said. “It’s about the people that make this happen.”

Harvest Ministries plans to continue the giving spirit during the holiday season. In December, they will start their annual Community Christmas Blessing where they give away toys, TVs, and other items to help those in need.

To support the Anson Record call 704-994-5474 or visit https://www.ansonrecord.com/subscribe.

Reach Hannah Barron at 910-817-2668 or hbarron@ansonrecord.com.