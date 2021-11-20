Animal Shelter to stop intake for floor repairs

To repair shelter floors, the Anson County Animal Shelter will stop intake from Nov. 23 to Dec. 20th.

The Anson County Animal Shelter will close Tuesday, Nov. 23rd, 2021, for intakes (both owner surrender and community strays) to repair floors in our back kennel. The kennel floors and drains have to be resurfaced, cracks fixed, and re-epoxied. It is health concerning for disease transmission. Even with the best cleaning and sanitation practices, unsealed floors can hold disease.

Adoption will stay full, and all cats will stay. Sixteen to 18 dogs will be boarded to free up space for the work to be completed, but the shelter does need to find rescue placement for some or adopt them out.

During this time, the shelter will remain open for care of animals at the facility. Animal Control calls will be assessed and followed up on. Adoptions, spay/neuter and other community projects will continue. However, staff will be unable to house dogs in the back kennels until the work is completed. The shelter will reopen on Monday, Dec. 20th, 2021. The shelter said in an email that they “hope this is our last structural project to cause a closure for quite some time.”

For questions/concerns, please feel free to contact: mlett@ansoncountync.gov or by calling 704-994-2738.

