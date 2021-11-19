Wreaths Across America comes to Peachland on Dec. 18

PEACHLAND — Each December on National Wreaths Across America Day, the mission to Remember, Honor and Teach is carried out by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as at more than 2,500 additional locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad.

From the Revolutionary War to present-day conflicts, our veterans are devoted sons and daughters, fathers and mothers, sisters and brothers. They come from all backgrounds in life to place those lives on the line for our freedoms. We understand we have Veterans Day in the fall and Memorial Day in the spring, but our service members sacrifice their time and safety every single day of the year to preserve our freedoms.

Peachland Remembers proudly hosts Wreaths Across America in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Peachland Cemetery on December 18 at 2 pm, to Remember our fallen US Veterans, Honor those who serve, and Teach our children the Value of Freedom. In many homes, there is an empty seat for one who is serving or one who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. There is no better time to express our appreciation than during the hustle and bustle of the holiday season. We hope you will join us at Peachland Cemetery to show our Veterans and Families that we will not forget. We will never forget. Everyone, and especially Our Veterans and Families, is/are invited to attend. We encourage everyone to participate, helping us to lay wreaths on every Veteran’s grave at the cemetery in remembrance, with respect, to honor their service and sacrifice.

We have a tasteful and touching ceremony planned to include ALL Veterans in attendance as our special guests. The Color Guard from Anson County High School JROTC will carry and present the National and State Colors. A vocal group made up of members of Lawyer Springs and Peachland Baptists Churches will sing a Capella the anthems of each of the military branches as a salute to our respected and honored military. A solo vocalist, Mark Greene, will lead us in singing our National Anthem, as well as playing taps at the end of our ceremony. We’ll have a brief recitation acknowledging each military branch and those associated veterans in attendance with a special ‘branch specific’ commemorative wreath, presented and laid by members of the associated branches in attendance and members of the JROTC Color Guard. Pastor Jerome Cash of Peachland Baptist Church will deliver the Prayer of Remembrance and Gratitude for our Veterans. NC Legislative Representative Mark Brody will be in attendance, representing our 55th district of the NC General Assembly.

A veteran’s wreath is a symbol of their sacrifice, their bravery and their loyalty. It represents their everlasting memory. We have 91 identified veterans in Peachland Cemetery.

Please help us honor every Veteran interred at Peachland Cemetery by sponsoring a wreath online at this address.

Peachland Remembers participates in the ‘3 for 2 program’ and does not receive any funds from our efforts to honor our veterans. Ours is a Mission of the Heart to Respect, Honor, and Teach and we consider it a blessing to have the opportunity to serve our Veteran Community. Your support, by sponsoring wreaths, is what makes our efforts evident. Thank you so much for helping us fulfill our mission.