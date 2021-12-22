Basketball players visit elderly for Christmas

WADESBORO — Anson High School’s boys’ basketball teams spread some holiday cheer this weekend at Anson Health and Rehabilitation Center and Meadowview Terrace Nursing Homes.

They passed out candy canes and sang Christmas carols to the elderly residents of the facilities. They also had a team dinner at Head Men’s Basketball Coach Randy Jordan’s home where they had festive food and each player received their own stocking.

“We are honored that both Anson Rehab and Meadowbrook allowed us to come and pass out candy canes, sing a few carols, and spread some holiday cheer,” Jordan said. “It is important for our young men to understand that giving back to your community through service to others is a great thing to do.”

“We hope that we were able to bring some joy to the residents and staff at this time of year,” he continued.

The team is about to play in their Bearcat Holiday Classic Basketball Tournament on Dec. 22 and 23 against Albemarle, Christ the King, and Union Academy. Plaques for both men and women in the categories of first place, second place, third place, most outstanding player, and the all-tournament team will be awarded.

The tournament will be held at Anson High School with games starting at 3 p.m. on the 22nd and 2 p.m. on the 23rd. All tickets must be purchased online.

For more information, contact Jordan at 919-308-6640 or at jordan.randy@anson.k12.nc.us.

To support the Anson Record call 704-994-5474 or visit https://www.ansonrecord.com/subscribe.

Reach Hannah Barron at 910-817-2668 or hbarron@ansonrecord.com.