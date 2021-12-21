PEACHLAND — Peachland Remembers would like to say thank you to all those that participated in our Wreaths Across America ceremony and to all those in attendance on Saturday at Peachland Cemetery.

Thank you especially to our veterans, veterans’ families, and to all the folks that sponsored wreaths for us to lay on our Warrior graves.

Thank you to Joseph Helms and the Combined Chorus of Lawyer Springs Primitive and Peachland Baptist Churches. Thank you to solo vocalist and bugler Mark A. Greene. Thank you to Pastor Jerome Cash for leading us in prayer. Thank you, Casey Blackburn, for bringing the fire truck with lights to help keep traffic in the area safe. Thank you, Stan Hildreth, for shuttling our guests and chorus. Thank you to NC State Representative Mark Brody for his talk and presence. Thank you retired Lt. Col. John Gagan and the Anson High School JROTC for presenting arms and our colors and for laying wreaths.

We are so proud of each participant and so grateful that you came out to honor our veterans as a community of grateful Americans. Hearts were touched. Impressions were made on young folks. Families came to remember. Our community is grateful for our Warriors.

