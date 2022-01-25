Rescue launches spay and neuter program

January 25, 2022
Hannah Barron Staff Writer
Shooting Star is launching a program with Monroe Low Cost Spay/Neuter Clinic.

Cats are currently eligible for spots in the program.

Hopefully dogs like these past adoptables can be included soon too!

    POLKTON — Shooting Star Animal Rescue is starting a low-cost spay and neuter program for lower-income families in Anson and Union County.

    The rescue will have two slots each month for cats to be spayed and neutered at the Monroe Low-Cost Spay/Neuter Clinic run by the Humane Society of Union County. Shooting Star hopes to expand the program in the future to provide more surgery slots each month and hopefully open it up to dogs as well.

    “I am very passionate about this program as overpopulation is a huge problem in the animal welfare field. By spaying just one cat, we are able to prevent the birth of [about] 20,000 cats in 4 years,” founder Destiny Sarno said. “I feel that this program is a way for Shooting Star Animal Rescue to make a systemic, lasting impact on our community.”

    Individuals interested in the program can apply here, and qualifying individuals will have a spot in the next available month. For more information, they can reach Shooting Star Rescue at ssarspay@gmail.com.

