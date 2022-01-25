WADESBORO — Anson Economic Development Partnership (AnsonEDP) is making plans on two product development projects: the extension of the sewer line to the Atlantic Gateway Logistics Park and the building of the Wadesboro Industrial Park.

Grants from the state championed by Representative Mark Brody and Senator Tom McInnis made the projects possible.

LKC Engineering will handle the technical design and construction of the Atlantic Gateway sewer line.

“The new line will run from the pump station at Hailey’s Ferry Road, approximately three miles to the park, at the cost of $3.9 million,” AnsonEDP executive director John Marek said. “LKC is currently acquiring the necessary rights-of-way and permits to begin construction, [and] they expect to start moving dirt on the project by April or May.”

The Town of Wadesboro has sent the project for the Wadesboro Industrial Park out to bid. The project is funded by a $1.7 million grant the town received in 2019, and the grant will extend water and sewer into the park and build the main access road. Construction will most likely begin in May or June. AnsonEDP plans to select a development partner (general contractor) by mid-February, finalize the building design, and acquire the land from the Town of Wadesboro by the end of April.

“The building will be 45,000 to 50,000 square feet with 28-foot ceilings on ten acres. Although the design has not been finalized, we are currently leaning toward steel and masonry construction. We expect the building to cost about $3 million,” Marek said. “If everything goes according to schedule with the park infrastructure project, we will break ground on the building in June or July, with an anticipated completion date in early 2023.”

The obstacle to these times is the availability of materials with supply chain issues lengthening lead times on pipe and structural steel.

For more information, contact AnsonEDP at 704-690-4936 or John@AnsonEDP.com.

