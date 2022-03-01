WADESBORO — A man charged with multiple child sex crimes has been sentenced to at least 24 years in prison.

During the Feb. 14, 2022 session of Anson County Superior Court, Ceazar Ryan Rasay was convicted by a jury of felony counts of statutory sexual offense with a person who is 15 years of age or younger, second-degree forcible sex offense, taking indecent liberties with children, first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, and third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Judge Stephan Futrell sentenced Rasay to a minimum of 296 months and a maximum of 416 months in the North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections.

Detective Josh Martin with the Anson County Sheriff’s Department investigated the case with the help of the State Bureau of Investigations. The case involved Rasay performing sex acts upon a child while the child was asleep and recording the acts with his phone.

“This case crosses the spectrum of protecting minors, children and those that are helpless,” said District Attorney Reece Saunders. “My office is dedicated to being the voice for these victims and when we establish our own child advocacy center we will better meet the needs of these victims.”

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Matthew Victory and Michael Van Buren.