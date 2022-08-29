DOBBINS HEIGHTS — The 11th Annual Community Safe event in Dobbins Heights on Saturday had something a little more special than the annual basketball tournament and face painting station.
A hundred desktop computers and 200 backpacks full of classroom school supplies were handed out to children just two days before the start of the 2022-23 academic year.
“People have been so excited,” said organizer Shirly Morrison-Sims. “Parents have said their kids really needed the computer.”
Morrison-Sims partnered with Kramden Institute, a non-profit in Durham that collects computer equipment, refurbishes it and distributes it across the state.
Dobbins Heights council member Angeline David said she saw more people out at Saturday’s event than in previous years.
“It’s a wonderful thing to give out the computers,” David said.
In addition to the gifts, there was a hula hoop contest, free swimming at the community pool, and performances by Elements of Class Step Team and Royal Elite Cheer Squad from Raeford. DJ Jazz provided music for the event.
“It draws great attention and the kids gathering together on such a nice day is great,” said local resident Victor Robinson, whose daughter traveled from Greensboro to attend.
Morrison-Sims said she’s overwhelmed each year by all of the donations from the community. To contact her about getting involved next year a volunteer or to donate, call 910-997-7105 ext 3.
