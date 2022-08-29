Organizer Shirlyn Morrison-Sims announces the winner of the Hula Hoop contest.

The Elements of Class step team out of Raeford put on an electrifying performance.

100 desktop computers were handed out courtesy of Kramden Institute.

The annual 3-on-3 basketball tournament was very competitive.

Jamal Ingals and Tyler York hang out just outside the Dobbins Heights community pool.

Attendees get some food at the Community Safe event in Dobbins Heights.

DOBBINS HEIGHTS — The 11th Annual Community Safe event in Dobbins Heights on Saturday had something a little more special than the annual basketball tournament and face painting station.

A hundred desktop computers and 200 backpacks full of classroom school supplies were handed out to children just two days before the start of the 2022-23 academic year.

“People have been so excited,” said organizer Shirly Morrison-Sims. “Parents have said their kids really needed the computer.”

Morrison-Sims partnered with Kramden Institute, a non-profit in Durham that collects computer equipment, refurbishes it and distributes it across the state.

Dobbins Heights council member Angeline David said she saw more people out at Saturday’s event than in previous years.

“It’s a wonderful thing to give out the computers,” David said.

In addition to the gifts, there was a hula hoop contest, free swimming at the community pool, and performances by Elements of Class Step Team and Royal Elite Cheer Squad from Raeford. DJ Jazz provided music for the event.

“It draws great attention and the kids gathering together on such a nice day is great,” said local resident Victor Robinson, whose daughter traveled from Greensboro to attend.

Morrison-Sims said she’s overwhelmed each year by all of the donations from the community. To contact her about getting involved next year a volunteer or to donate, call 910-997-7105 ext 3.

Community Safe sponsor list:

AARP

Enviva

Mike Griffin

Biscuitville

Keith Layton

Food Lion

New Hope Baptist Church

The Overflow Worship Center

Palestine #79

Dieffenbach Chevrolet Buick GMC

Crawford Law Office

Sandhills Cooperation Association

Compassionate Counseling

Friendship Baptist Church

Faith Assembly Outreach Ministries

Griffin Toyota

Nelson Funeral Home

Over the Rainbow Day Care

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or msasser@yourdailyjournal.com. To suggest a correction, email editor@yourdailyjournal.com.