Stackable pumpkins at the class. Photo courtesy of Stanly Arts Guild and Gift Shop

Paint your pumpkins for Halloween!

Stanly Arts Guild and Gift Store in Albemarle is offering a special Halloween painting class taught by artist Sharon Matteson on October 15th from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. Registration is limited due to space; all supplies are included with the class fee. However, if you provide your own pumpkins and embellishments, a discount will be applied.

Learn how to use multi-surface paints, crackle paint, and a topcoat. Contact Sharon Matteson to register: smatteson@carolina.rr.com or in Sharon’s Facebook Messenger. Last day to register is October 13th.

Stanly Arts Guild and Gift Store, 330-C Second North Street, Albemarle, NC 28001. Call 704-983-4287 for more information.