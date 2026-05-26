NCDOT’s traveler information website getting major overhaul

NORTH CAROLINA – The N.C. Department of Transportation is preparing to launch an improved version of its traveler information website that long has been a public mainstay for getting critical road updates.

The web address for DriveNC.gov won’t change, but the software platform behind it will be replaced, ushering in new features for the public and other enhancements for the NCDOT employees operating it. The media, like all others, will have to resubscribe for email alerts under the new system. (See the bottom of the release for more information.)

Beginning May 27, people who go to DriveNC.gov will see an updated legend with new tools and a fresh-looking map.

The new features include the ability to:

Sign up to receive email alerts of traffic disruptions on any customized route or area;

View messages currently displayed on overhead digital highway signs;

Watch live video from 1,100 highway traffic cameras.

And for the first time, users will have the option to download a free app, called “DriveNC,” for their iPhones or Android devices.

When visiting the revamped DriveNC.gov after May 27, people can select “New Features” in the top navigation bar for some helpful tutorials.

The department created the current DriveNC.gov system in the aftermath of Hurricane Floyd, which flooded much of eastern North Carolina in 1999.

“For more than 25 years, our current system has reliably served travelers across North Carolina,” said Kelly Wells, traveler information engineer for the department’s Traffic Systems Operations Unit. “This new platform will provide even greater capabilities to support our travelers and our partners.”

In 2025, more than 34,000 incidents, such as road and lane closures, were logged into DriveNC.gov. They included vehicle crashes, scheduled road maintenance, and construction- and storm-related traffic impacts. The system also provides an archive of events that affect traffic on state-maintained roads that researchers and many others use.

Almost 1.4 million people used DriveNC.gov last year, totaling about 2.2 million website visits.

The current system’s automatic alerts to commercial maps, such as Waze, Apple Maps and Google Maps, will continue with the new system.

The updated, mobile friendly DriveNC.gov website is available to all travelers. Customized route and area alerts are available by creating an account and signing up for email notifications.

Members of the media who currently receive email alerts via tims@ncdot.gov will need to create a new account after May 27 to continue receiving alerts, which instead will come from DriveNC-Notify@DriveNC.gov. With the new system, the media, as with the public, will be able to create a route or an area notification in which to receive alerts; under the My DriveNC tab, select “My Routes & Notifications.”