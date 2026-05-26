RichmondCC announces Honor Lists for 2026 Spring Semester

HAMLET — Richmond Community College has announced its honor lists for the 2026 Spring Semester.
The President’s List identifies students who earn an “A” in all courses and have a 4.0 grade point average while carrying 6 or more semester credit hours, excluding developmental credits.
The Dean’s List includes the names of students who attain a minimum grade point average of 3.50 and earn no letter grade lower than a “B” while carrying 6 or more semester credit hours, excluding developmental credits.
Anson County President’s List
· Pham Quoc Nhat Dinh
· Marquavia Lowery
· Teresa Melton
· Yuritsi Miranda-Gomez
· Raven Spencer
Anson County Dean’s List
· Hazim Amin
· Jackeia Harrington
· Demetris Hyatt
· Stacey McCormick
· Joyce Rush
· Autumn Sheppard
· Quimeisha Smith
· Tyra Smith
· Anthony Williams
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