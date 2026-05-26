RichmondCC announces Honor Lists for 2026 Spring Semester

HAMLET — Richmond Community College has announced its honor lists for the 2026 Spring Semester.

The President’s List identifies students who earn an “A” in all courses and have a 4.0 grade point average while carrying 6 or more semester credit hours, excluding developmental credits.

The Dean’s List includes the names of students who attain a minimum grade point average of 3.50 and earn no letter grade lower than a “B” while carrying 6 or more semester credit hours, excluding developmental credits.

Anson County President’s List

· Pham Quoc Nhat Dinh

· Marquavia Lowery

· Teresa Melton

· Yuritsi Miranda-Gomez

· Raven Spencer

Anson County Dean’s List

· Hazim Amin

· Jackeia Harrington

· Demetris Hyatt

· Stacey McCormick

· Joyce Rush

· Autumn Sheppard

· Quimeisha Smith

· Tyra Smith

· Anthony Williams