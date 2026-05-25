Arrests made in connection to assault at Anson Inn

WADESBORO – A Wadesboro man and Rockingham woman have both been arrested in connection to a violent assault that occurred at the Anson Inn.

Divine Clinzel Cox, 22, was arrested on May 19 in connection to the event. He is charged with attempted first degree murder and assault with serious bodily injury.

The warrant reads that “the defendant unlawfully, willfully, and feloniously did assault…and inflict serious bodily injury facial fractures resulting in surgery.”

Cox has no prior record, besides one case for failure to stop at a stop sign.

Cox is being held with no bond, due to the seriousness of the allegations. He first appeared in court on Wednesday, May 20. His next hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, June 2.

Alisha Lashay Bennett, 40, was arrested on May 16 in connection to this event, as well.

She is charged with obstructing justice, making a false report to a police station, resisting a public officer, possessing a controlled substance on jail premises, felony possession of cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the warrant, “the defendant unlawfully and willfully did obstruct justice by knowingly providing false information to deceive investigators. This offense was done with deceit and attempt to defraud.”

In addition to the charges in Anson County, she also has outstanding charges in Richmond County including Driving while Under the Influence, multiple Hit and Run offenses, Driving while License was Revoked, No Liability Insurance, School Attendance Law Violations, and three counts of Misdemeanor Child Abuse.

All of the in-county and out-of-county charges have brought her bond total to $55,000. Her first appearance in court was on Tuesday, May 19. Her next hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, June 2.

Wadesboro Police Department says the investigation remains active and ongoing and additional charges and arrests are possible.