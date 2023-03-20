WADESBORO — The Anson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that was discovered following a traffic accident.

On March 17, deputies responded to Airport Road in Wadesboro following a report of a traffic accident.

According to a press release, during the initial investigation, it was determined that Tony Ahmad Gainey, 19, of Wadesboro, had suffered a gunshot wound.

The status of the victim is unknown at this time. More details will be released as the investigation unfolds, according to Sheriff Scott Howell.

The investigation remains ongoing. The State Bureau of Investigation and the NC Highway Patrol are also assisting in the investigation. Anyone with information pertinent to the incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 704-694-4188.