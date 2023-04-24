Peachland-Polkton Elementary student Whitley Tarlton caught a 10-pound bass on Saturday, April 22. The large mouth bass was caught on the family pond, while Tarlton used a small Spider-Man fishing rod with a small jig attached. He cast the line, hooked the fish, and caught and reeled the massive fish by himself. Photo courtesy of Anna Blackwelder

