WADESBORO — The Anson County Farmers Market kicked off its 2023 season on Saturday, May 27 at the Anson County Farmers Market building on Highway 52 South. Board of Commissioners Chairman J.D. Bricken, Wadesboro Town Council member Steven “Chipper” Long, and Anson County Chamber of Commerce representative Melanie Countee were on hand, along with many visitors and vendors, for the ceremonial ribbon cutting to celebrate the grand re-opening.

Leslie Lee, the market manager, had her daughters help her cut the ribbon. Fellow organizer, Angela Caraway, shared a few words to thank over a dozen Anson farm families, crafters and artisans who braved the cold and windy weather to join in the market. “All of you here are making it a success already….Whether it’s jewelry or tomato plants or pies or whatever you have, we thank you…for making that item and bringing it here today. This is history.”

The Anson County Farmers Market will be open every Saturday from 8am until 2pm until September 30th at 1736 US-52, Wadesboro, NC. For more information about the market and how to be a part of it, contact Leslie Lee at 704-695-4415, ansonfarmersmarket@yahoo.com, or message through the Facebook page, Anson County Farmer’s Market.