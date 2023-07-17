POLKTON — Children and adults from BRLC had an unusual outing recently.

The group was introduced and experienced a 10-mile trail ride in a covered wagon on Saturday, July 8. Trail Riders passengers were from different parts of North Carolina and the USA. This event happens annually during this season. This is for those that love to ride horses, covered wagons and enjoy outdoor activities such as camping.

Trial Master Ralph Fetherson of the Shadow Riders Club called the round-up 11:00 a.m. to all riders. Prayer was given by a Shadow Rider Club members and the ride got off to a great start. The covered wagon consisted mainly of senior citizens and children. This ride was approximately 10 to 12 miles long, mostly off the primary roads.

We enjoyed a 60 minute rest for all. During this time, everyone stopped for water, food, relaxation from the ride, and a restroom break. The food, chips, water, assorted sodas were provided by the Shadow Riders Club. The break allowed the horse riders participants an opportunity to make time for children/ campers to ride, pet the horses or take photos. Once the trail ride resumed, it did not stop until the return back to the Shadow Rider’s Ranch.

The Shadow Riders Clubs have been organized for more than 20 years in Anson County. There were more than 57 plus riders that rode horses in this event. More than 35 passengers took advantage of the Covered Wagons Ride.

The Shadow Rider’s Facility is located at 1910 Monroe- Lower White Store Rd. Peachland, NC 28133.

Those that make up this group are Willie Maske, Willie Blakney, Ralph Fatherson, Verma Johnson, Dee Bonner, James Tyson and Jodie Davis.

Honorary Members are Decosta Cash and Joe Robinson.