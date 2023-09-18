On Saturday, August 26th more than thirty youth and twenty-six cattle from nine different counties participated in the 2023 Anson Heifer Show. The show was hosted in Ansonville and included youth from all over the South-Central District. Thank you to Heath Drye for hosting, Catherine Edwards for judging, all the sponsors, and the Anson Cattlemen’s Association for all their work in making this event possible! 4-H participation is open to all youth regardless of sex, race, religion or national origin. For more information about 4-H in Anson County, contact Samuel Cole, Jr. 4-H Agent at 704-694-2915.

