Jahzaria Underwood represented Anson County and Anson County 4-H at the Youth Voice 2023 event August 25-26 in Raleigh, NC. While in Raleigh, Jahzaria attended workshops with other 4-H’ers across the state and had breakfast with Anson County Commissioners. She also participated in a budgeting exercise focused on local government fund allocation and sat in on the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners business meeting. Thank you NCACC for this amazing event! 4-H participation is open to all youth regardless of sex, race, religion or national origin. For more information about 4-H in Anson County, contact Samuel Cole, Jr. 4-H Agent at 704-694-2915. (In picture from left to right: Commissioner Jamie Caudle, Commissioner Priscilla Reid, Jahzaria Underwood, Commissioner Robert Mims, Commissioner Jarvis Woodburn, Commissioner JD Bricken)