Republicans ditch efforts to expand legal gambling in North Carolina, will pass budget this week RALEIGH (AP) — North Carolina Republican legislative leaders ditched efforts this year to dramatically multiply legal gambling in the state, announcing Tuesday that they will instead pass a final budget without it that also will trigger Medicaid coverage to begin for hundreds of thousands of adults.

Patriots, Pride and Pigeons POLKTON — Hyatt Farms Shooting Complex located on Burnsville Church Road welcomed the Patriot Clay Challenge, hosted jointly by Purple Heart Homes and Patriot Military Family Foundation, on Wednesday, September 13. The event had teams of four shooting a fourteen- station course, totaling a hundred clays.

Weekend car crash results in fatality WADESBORO — Robert Moorman Gallagher Jr., 55, of Norwood, passed away from injuries he sustained in an auto accident Saturday, September 9.

Atrium Health and Harvest Ministries prepare residents for cold, COVID, and flu season through medicine give-away WADESBORO — “This is a great event,” describes Pastor Tim Adams of the over-the-counter Medicine Give-Away held at Harvest Ministries Friday, September 15. The event was completely free and open to the public.

Livestock Show 2023 On Saturday, August 26th more than thirty youth and twenty-six cattle from nine different counties participated in the 2023 Anson Heifer Show. The show was hosted in Ansonville and included youth from all over the South-Central District. Thank you to Heath Drye for hosting, Catherine Edwards for judging, all the sponsors, and the Anson Cattlemen’s Association for all their work in making this event possible! 4-H participation is open to all youth regardless of sex, race, religion or national origin. For more information about 4-H in Anson County, contact Samuel Cole, Jr. 4-H Agent at 704-694-2915.

4-H Youth Voice 2023 Jahzaria Underwood represented Anson County and Anson County 4-H at the Youth Voice 2023 event August 25-26 in Raleigh, NC. While in Raleigh, Jahzaria attended workshops with other 4-H’ers across the state and had breakfast with Anson County Commissioners. She also participated in a budgeting exercise focused on local government fund allocation and sat in on the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners business meeting. Thank you NCACC for this amazing event! 4-H participation is open to all youth regardless of sex, race, religion or national origin. For more information about 4-H in Anson County, contact Samuel Cole, Jr. 4-H Agent at 704-694-2915. (In picture from left to right: Commissioner Jamie Caudle, Commissioner Priscilla Reid, Jahzaria Underwood, Commissioner Robert Mims, Commissioner Jarvis Woodburn, Commissioner JD Bricken)

Stakeholders discuss high unemployment rate in Scotland LAURINBURG — An employee at Service Thread in Laurinburg was doing well on her job so the natural course of action was to give that employee a pay raise, but shortly thereafter, she resigned.

McArthur Farms to be the site of Reba McEntyre-inspired cornmaze BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. –In celebration of the October release of Reba McEntyre’s upcoming lifestyle book and companion album “Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots,” McArthur Farms is preparing to open a country music corn maze honoring the long-time legend.

Laurinburg Branch of the National Association of University Women inducts 5 new members LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Branch of the National Association of University Women began its 2023-24 program year with the induction of five new members.

David Pope named president, CEO of Scotland Health Care System LAURINBURG — David Pope has been tapped as the new president and chief executive officer of Scotland Health Care System.

They walked — Why? ROCKINGHAM — During final exam testing at Richmond Senior High School over three months ago, a student stood up and stated in the middle of class — “I’m not worried about my exam grade or the 8 I have in my class. I’ve been guaranteed that I’m going to walk [at graduation.]”