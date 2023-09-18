Representing event sponsors Atrium Health, Denise Dunn and Maria Shannon, greeted participants and assisted with helping to get folks registered.

Roshunda Terry with NC Cooperative Extension shared some of the services available with her organization with Janet Torrence and three-year old Easton Torrence, proving that good health practices can start at any age!

Transportation Director Tanya Byrd, known locally for all her dedication and hard work meeting Anson County’s transportation needs, was on hand to share information with attendees about the resources available through Anson County Transportation.

Over-the-counter medicine was provided to all attendees, completely free of charge. Medications covering a multitude of conditions and ages, even cold medicine for those struggling with high blood pressure, were all given away to resident’s in need at the event.

Local Diabetes Nurse, Pam Lanier, partnered with Nutritionist, Elaine Wartinger, to offer friendly smiles and free health advice to event goers.

WADESBORO — “This is a great event,” describes Pastor Tim Adams of the over-the-counter Medicine Give-Away held at Harvest Ministries Friday, September 15. The event was completely free and open to the public.

“There are so many in need and without insurance,” agrees Pastor Steve Adams of Harvest Ministries.

Residents were invited to come out and stock up on free over-the-counter medicines, hear information on living a healthy lifestyle, and receive documentation on additional medical resources available in Anson County.

Roshunda Terry with NC Cooperative Extension attended the event to share information on services her organization provides the community.

“We offer a free walking program that we just got started in October,” mentions Terry.

Her favorite program is the Anson Mobile Market, a traveling produce stand.

“I love talking about our mobile produce market. We go out every third Thursday of the month, we are going to be in the schools starting at four p.m. trying to hit those families… we have no pre-requisite, no requirement, we just ask that you come and get your produce,” shares Terry.

Pilgrim’s Pride in Marshville, sponsors the produce initiative with the produce provided by the Bulb, a non-profit organization out of Charlotte. The mobile market is a free initiative designed to promote healthy eating, blood pressure and sugar readings, as well as insurance information.

“We actually just celebrated our one-year anniversary of the program [Anson Mobile Market] at HOLLA! yesterday,” said Terry.

Anson Mobile Market’s next event will be taking place at Wadesboro Primary School on Thursday, October 19 starting at 4:00 p.m.

In addition to free over-the-counter medicines, participants learned about signs of a drug overdose and what steps to take in an overdose situation, through RxACE and Carolina’s Care Partnership representatives, Sam Blake and Patrice Brown. The duo handed out information along with medicine lockboxes and Narcan nasal sprays. The organization focuses on opioid prevention and Narcan use training.

“We are out of Mecklenburg County but we serve eleven counties in the state,” informs Brown. “We are trying to get in all the counties, to get this (Narcan) life-saving treatment out to the communities.”

“[Medicine Give-Away] is very beneficial when so many people are struggling right now,” lamented event participant, Lisa Little. “It is especially beneficial for those struggling without access to healthcare or insurance in our community,” she added.

Reach Lauren Monica at (704) 994-5471 or lmonica@ansonrecord.com