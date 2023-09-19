WADESBORO — Robert Moorman Gallagher Jr., 55, of Norwood, passed away from injuries he sustained in an auto accident Saturday, September 9.

While traveling west on Ansonville Polkton Rd. towards Marvin Circle, the white Chevrolet truck Gallagher was drivin suddenly veered off the road to the right, colliding with a mailbox.

Gallagher’s attempts to right his vehicle resulted in his over correcting the truck to the left of the center-line, before careening off the road a second time. Striking a tree, the impact caused Gallagher to be ejected from the vehicle. His truck came to a stop in the grove of trees that line the road.

Following reports of an auto accident, State Troopers and EMS found Mr. Gallagher deceased upon their arrival at 10:58 p.m.

“Investigations where a death has occurred naturally take longer to conduct,” assures State Trooper Robert Rogers. “The accident is still under investigation at this time,” he added.

