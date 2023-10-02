Siblings, Maddison and Kaiden Johnson, made memories at the Anson Family Fun Fest.

Jayceon Pratt was spotted petting the bunnies and feeding the other animals the Ag Department graciously had on site for attendees to enjoy and experience.

Bellani Granados and Leo Lugo took a moment to take a picture with a couple of scarecrows at the Friday, September 22, Fall Family Fun Fest.

Commissioner JD Bricken takes the cake! After winning his prize, Bricken immediately gifted his delicious cupcake to a young competitor.

Talented artist Carli Gibson artfully painted a rainbow for Harmony Buchanon at the Face Painting Booth.

Melinda Caudle and Brandon Williams strike a pose with their daughters Alexis Williams and Savanna Williams.

Fresh from their Watermelon Eating Contest victory, winner Andrea Webb and second place winner Gracie Webb, take a jubilant picture with third place winner Essence Robinson.

Lauren Monica

Staff writer

Reach Lauren Monica at (704) 994-5471 or lmonica@ansonrecord.com