WADESBORO — The Anson Varsity Girls Volleyball Team has won three straight games, and are currently 12-5 on the season.

Their last three wins have been against Cheraw, Central Academy and Parkwood. They competed against Monroe on Tuesday, and will compete against West Stanly on Thursday, Oct. 5 at 6:00 p.m.

Volleyball Stats:

9/12/23

Loss against West Stanly 0-3 (11-25, 19-25, 14-25)

Individual stats:

Lauren Dutton—12 kills, 1 block, 2 digs

Allie Steagall—3 aces, 23 assists, 3 digs

Caroline Austin—1 kill, 1 assist, 13 digs

Brooklyn Miles—3 kills, 1 block, 6 digs

Lauren Lomax—1 ace, 2 kills, 4 digs

Leah McLaurin—2 aces, 1 kill

Morgan Burr—6 kills, 2 digs

Susan Harrington—1 dig

Hannah Austin—5 digs

9/14/23

Win against Forest Hills 3-0 (26-24, 25-21, 25-10)

Individual stats:

Caroline Austin—5 aces, 1 kill, 5 assists, 16 digs

Allie Steagall—2 aces, 4 kills, 25 assists, 6 digs

Lauren Dutton—4 aces, 7 kills, 5 blocks,

Leah McLaurin—1 ace, 1 block, 3 digs

Morgan Burr—2 aces, 8 kills, 6 digs

Brooklyn Miles—1 ace, 6 kills, 3 digs

Hannah Austin—1 ace, 1 kill, 8 digs

Eva Hyatt— 7 kills, 3 blocks

Susan Harrington—3 digs