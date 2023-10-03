October 05, 2023
HAMLET — Magic has been a part of every single culture since the dawn of civilization. It has been used to ward off evil spirits, invoke inspiration, perform religious rituals and entertain kings and queens.
WADESBORO — In response to the Commissioners’ meeting held on September 19, additional security measures have been taken to keep commissioners and citizens safe during public meetings. At the behest of Chairman JD Bricken, County Attorney Scott Forbes began the October 3 commissioner meeting by providing clarification on security measures legally allowed to ensure proper decorum and safety for all.
WADESBORO — The Wadesboro Police Department has charged a man with possession of a weapon of mass destruction, along with numerous stolen firearms and drug charges.
“Being part of Anson County 4-H is an amazing opportunity and experience,” said Jahzaria Underwood. “I have gotten to see a lot of things over my time period with this great organization. Experiences like going to Raleigh to be a part of Citizenship Focus, Congress and Youth Voice. Youth Voice was fun because I got to see what it takes to be a County Commissioner and it’s not so easy. I even got to see what the NC House of Representatives look like on the inside and how they carry out the laws that come from our county. That was so cool and just an amazing experience. My favorite was Teen Retreat because it had us more outside, not being on our phones, and just enjoying time with each other. There was also a dance at the end that was pretty cool and fun. If you are not in 4-H now I don’t know what you are waiting for! Be a part of something wonderful to learn and grow from because us youth are the future! You might as-well learn everything you can to become a better person, citizen or loved one,” Jahzaria is in her second year with 4H and is looking forward to more.
WADESBORO — The Anson Varsity Girls Volleyball Team has won three straight games, and are currently 12-5 on the season.
Talented artist Carli Gibson artfully painted a rainbow for Harmony Buchanon at the Face Painting Booth.
WADESBORO — The Anson County Board of Commissioners’ got a lesson in disaster management and preparedness at their Sept. 19 meeting.
In Bible times, a tower was a stronghold for defense and protection.
MORVEN — Pastor Lawrence Brand and First Lady, Temecka Brand, founders of Church’s United Outreach Prayer Line Ministry, hosted a community free fish fry Saturday, September 23, at the Holla! Community Development Center. The ministry group gave out free fishplates and cell phones at the event.
Senate Bill 189, Fentanyl Drug Offense and Related Changes was recently passed by the General Assembly and has been signed into law by the Governor. The bill revises current law related to the distribution of controlled substances which results in a person’s death, as well as fentanyl crimes. A controlled substance is defined in the legislation as any form (synthetic or natural) of opium or opiate, cocaine, methamphetamine, depressant or any combination of these substances, including fentanyl.
WADESBORO — The first ever Fiber Arts Festival kicked off Friday, September 22, though events ran through Saturday with Heather Edwards, of Studio 256, planning the event.