“Being part of Anson County 4-H is an amazing opportunity and experience,” said Jahzaria Underwood. “I have gotten to see a lot of things over my time period with this great organization. Experiences like going to Raleigh to be a part of Citizenship Focus, Congress and Youth Voice. Youth Voice was fun because I got to see what it takes to be a County Commissioner and it’s not so easy. I even got to see what the NC House of Representatives look like on the inside and how they carry out the laws that come from our county. That was so cool and just an amazing experience. My favorite was Teen Retreat because it had us more outside, not being on our phones, and just enjoying time with each other. There was also a dance at the end that was pretty cool and fun. If you are not in 4-H now I don’t know what you are waiting for! Be a part of something wonderful to learn and grow from because us youth are the future! You might as-well learn everything you can to become a better person, citizen or loved one,” Jahzaria is in her second year with 4H and is looking forward to more.