MORVEN — A retirement ceremony was held in honor of Major Tim L. Watkins of the Anson County Sheriffs’ Office on October 7 at the Lemuel Community Center.

Retired Major Watkins received The Order of the Long Leaf Pine, granted by the office of Governor Roy Cooper. This is the highest award for state service and was presented to him by his mentor Tommy Allen, Retired Anson County Sheriff.

Having served the community honorably over his thirty-year career in law enforcement, Watkins was greatly celebrated for his commitment and contribution to the community at the event.

A luncheon was held followed by remarks and presentations from his fellow officers and leaders.

Retired Major Watkins is a Servant Leader who has been a source of inspiration and change in the community. Watkins wished to recognize former Anson County Sheriff, Landric Reid, for promoting him to the rank of Major and trusting him to lead his division. Thank you for your hard work and dedication for the citizens of Anson County. Best Wishes in Retirement!