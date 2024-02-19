Students Jayceon Easterling, Jashaun McKoy, Kayden Owens, Arion Marshall, and Jeremiah Tillman impressed with their remarkable stamina and speed, running a mile in under twelve minutes,

WADESBORO ­­−─ The Wadesboro Primary School has started Cubs on the Run, an after school program geared towards getting students off the couch and running towards a goal.

Despite the club’s fresh launch, Cubs on the Run is already seeing speedy students out on the track. Students Jayceon Easterling, Jashaun McKoy, Kayden Owens, Arion Marshall, and Jeremiah Tillman impressed with their remarkable stamina and speed, running a mile in under 12 minutes.

The after school program is available to students in second and third grades. Practice meets for Cubs on the Run are held on Tuesdays and Thursdays each week.