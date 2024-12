Six members of the Ebony Dragon competition team traveled to Dillon, SC, on Saturday, Jan. 27, to compete in the War Angels Karate tournament. Pictured are Curtis “Tre” Garth, Adelynn Helms, Christian Garth, Dennis Bodden, Master Ronnie Covington and Sensei Denise Watkins. Not pictured are Addison Jarrell and Lorenzo Hubbard.