Two selected for Palmetto awards

April 25, 2019 Anson Record News 0
By: The Anson Record
Contributed photo McLeod Health Cheraw registered nurses Glenda Thomas and Kathryn McLain received the 2019 Palmetto Gold Award. -

Glenda Thomas and Kathryn McLain, registered nurses at McLeod Health Cheraw, have been selected to receive the 2019 Palmetto Gold Award.

Thomas and McLain are two of 17 in the McLeod Health chain that were selected. The awards will be presented Saturday.

Thomas has over 22 years of nursing experience. For more than 15 of these years, Thomas has served as a preceptor for new staff at the hospital and is currently serving as the stroke and chest pain coordinator.

McLain has served as a registered nurse for more than 12 years in Cheraw. She is on the orthopedic surgical team in the operating room, with experience as a cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation nurse.

The Palmetto Gold Award is a program that was started by various nursing organizations throughout South Carolina as a platform to recognize nursing, and support nursing education with scholarship funds. Hundreds are nominated annually, with 100 being chosen.

Contributed photo
The Anson Record