Safety reminder

April 25, 2019 Anson Record News, Top Stories 0
By: By Natalie Davis - The Anson Record
Contributed photo Anson High School juniors and seniors watch a mock crash scene. -
Contributed photo Students act out a mock crash scene for their peers. -

Anson County law enforcement agencies conducted a mock crash scene at Anson High School to make students aware of some of the dangers of the road.

Sgt. Chad Haywood of the Wadesboro Police Department and Deputy Scott Gulledge of the Anson County Sheriff’s Office were in charge of the mock crash.

“Law enforcement agencies of Anson County do not want the class of 2019 going out in a crash,” Haywood said.

According to Haywood, they also used the event to remind parents, grandparents and caregivers about the importance to “talk with their teen to reinforce teen driving laws, and to set their own family driving rules.”

He said they also urge parents to talk to their teen about the dangers and consequences of underage drinking and unsafe driving behaviors. Examples included poor seat belt use and risk-taking behaviors such as speeding and distracted driving.

They encouraged students to always buckle up.

“The mock crash aimed to send a hard-hitting reminder of the dangers and consequences of unsafe driving behaviors,” Haywood said.

Mock crashes are dramatic reality checks for students and caregivers.

“Mock crashes are a dramatic presentation to educate teenagers about the true consequences of poor driving decisions,” Haywood said. “When students see their friends and peers carried out in body bags, and another being handcuffed, it hits home.”

He went on to say, “It’s a strong message that aims to influence their driving choices, especially at such a potentially dangerous time on the road.”

The mock crash uses real crashed vehicles set up on school grounds and student participants to act out roles as crash victims.

The school’s juniors and seniors watched the demonstration and learn how emergency responders conduct rescue efforts in real time.

Participating in the event were the Wadesboro Police Department, Anson County Sheriff’s Office, Polkton Police Department, Anson EMS, Wadesboro Fire Department, Anson Rescue, Anson 911, Williamson Wrecker, Anson County Safe Kids, MED Center Air and Anson High School students.

“Chief Thedis Spencer of Wadesboro Police Department along with Sheriff Landric Reid of Anson County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank all departments that make this a success for our high school,” Haywood said. “We would also like to give a special thanks to our high school principal, Chris Stinson, and his staff for the entire behind the scenes work that made this event flow so smoothly.”

Contributed photo
Anson High School juniors and seniors watch a mock crash scene.
https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_DSC_0055.jpgContributed photo
Anson High School juniors and seniors watch a mock crash scene.

Contributed photo
Students act out a mock crash scene for their peers.
https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_DSC_0064-1-.jpgContributed photo
Students act out a mock crash scene for their peers.
Mock crash scene for Anson juniors, seniors sends sobering message

By Natalie Davis

The Anson Record