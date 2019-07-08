Richardson earns honor roll status

Sakinna Danielle Richardson of Wadesboro is one of 333 students named on Mars Hill University’s honor roll of the Academic Dean at the end of the spring 2019 semester.
To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 on a minimum of 12 semester hours, and carry no grade below a C.
She was also among 167 graduates of Mars Hill University during the university’s spring commencement on May 11. Richardson graduated with a bachelor of arts in sociology.
Mars Hill University is a premier private, liberal arts institution offering over 30 baccalaureate degrees, as well as master’s degrees in criminal justice, elementary education, and management. Founded in 1856 by Baptist families of the region, the campus is located just 20 minutes north of Asheville in the mountains of western North Carolina. The university’s Asheville Center for Adult and Graduate Studies is located on Airport Road in Arden.