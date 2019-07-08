Richardson earns honor roll status

The halls of Wadesboro Primary School buzzed throughout last week as a new storybook character pumpkin arrived at school every day.

Students and families got into the Halloween and fall spirit by decorating a pumpkin based on a book character of their choice from Oct. 10-19. Categories were broken down into a family pumpkin for students in kindergarten through second grade while students in grades 3-5 were expected to complete a majority of the decorating themselves. Students poured all their heart and artistic abilities into their pumpkins, which not only included paints, yarn, and Styrofoam balls, but glowing lights as well, trying to gain the most votes from student voters and win a prize.

In the kindergarten through second grade category, Kalysta Garrison took first place with her pumpkin decorated as the snowman Olaf from the Disney movie “Frozen.” The second place winner was Carson McNamara, who a designed a minion from the “Despicable Me” movies. Faith Grant was the third place winner, whose pumpkins represented Mrs. Potts and Chip, the mother and child tea set from “Beauty and the Beast.”

In the third through fifth grade category, the Spider-man pumpkin created by Dylan James took first place. Hello Kitty by Ashley Gathings and Mike from “Monsters, Inc.” by Adrian Hogan placed second and third.

Students at Wadesboro Primary School decorated pumpkins to look like characters from various stories last week.

By Rosanna Teal