Adams to become certified elections/registration administrator

July 29, 2019
By: By Natalie Davis - The Anson Record
Steve Adams, Anson County board of elections director, will become a certified elections/registration administrator, the highest professional achievement, in a ceremony conducted by the Election Center at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress, Orlando, Florida, at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 20.

“This is the highest designation available to elections and voter registration officials,” said Tim Mattice, director of the Center.

The graduating class of 96 election professionals’ makes up 1,206 election officials and election vendors who have achieved the CERA status.

“This is an outstanding accomplishment,” Mattice said.

CERA designation is achieved only through a multi-year course of study taught by the Auburn University MPA faculty, Auburn, Alabama and conducted by the Election Center’s Professional Education Program. The intent of the program is to professionalize the management of voter registration and elections administration in promoting and preserving public trust in the democratic process.

“Anson County is indeed fortunate to have Steve Adams as one of the top designated professionals in America,” Mattice said. “Obtaining and maintaining CERA status means that Steve Adams has committed to a career long process of continuing education to improve the electoral process in Anson County, North Carolina and the nation.”

Adams has been employed with the Board of Elections since 2008; and was appointed director by the North Carolina State Board in July 2012. In addition to being CERA Nationally Certified, Adams also received his North Carolina State Elections Certification in 2009.

Adams earned a bachelor’s degree in public administration from The University of North Carolina at Pembroke. Adams, the pastor of Harvest Ministries Church in Wadesboro, is “heavily and actively involved in various community projects, outreaches, and partnerships with other agencies to enhance the quality of life in Anson County.”

Adams coaches basketball at Anson High School, as well as serves as team chaplain for the Anson High School Bearcat football team.

“Serving as the elections director in Anson County is one of the highlights of my professional career, and to achieve this certification only adds to the hard work and commitment our office and Board members have to ensure the best elections processes are implemented in Anson County,” Adams said.

The Professional Education Program is sponsored by the Election Center, a non-profit association of voter registrars and elections administrators throughout America and the U.S Territories. Its membership is comprised of township, city, county and state elections officials and other election related organizations. The Center’s primary purpose is to promote and support continuous improvement in the administration of elections and voter registration through research, professional education, conferences, networking and consulting. Professional Education Program participants receive continuing education credit from Auburn University as well as professional training credits from the Election Center.

“I want to thank my current and past board members and county commissioners who supported and advocated so this could be accomplished,” Adams said.

