FirstHealth to offer wellness screenings

In an effort to promote the overall health and wellbeing of the community it serves, FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital-Richmond (MRH-Richmond) invites residents of Richmond county and surrounding areas to participate in the 37th Annual Wellness Screening event, beginning Oct. 1.

Screenings will be held from 6 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 1 through Saturday, Oct. 5, and Monday, Oct. 7, through Wednesday, Oct. 9.

“Over the many years we’ve offered the Wellness Screening Event, we’ve impacted thousands of community members,” said John Jackson, president of FirstHealth’s southern region. “We’ve identified serious acute illnesses and seen patients translate their screening results into positive lifestyle changes. We consider this annual event to be a vital part of our efforts to improve the health of the community and to care for people.”

The event offers a number of free screenings, including blood pressure, body mass index, bone density, basic spirometry, urinalysis, sleep assessment/questionnaire. They also offer glaucoma screenings by appointment only.

Additional screenings with minimal costs are: Prostate specific antigen (PSA), $10; EKG, $10; Flu vaccines, $20; A1C/glycosylated hemoglobin, $15; Wellness profile, $25; Vitamin D, $25; and Pap smear (by appointment only), $25.

Similar to last year’s Wellness Screening Event, results will be available through FirstHealth MyChart. The MyChart patient portal not only allows access to test results, but it allows FirstHealth patients to communicate safely and securely with their health care providers, manage appointments, refill medications, pay their balances online, review their health history and schedule appointments.

For best results, blood work should be done while fasting for at least eight hours prior to tests. Cash or check will be accepted. Registration will occur at the front lobby of MRH-Richmond.

Additionally, FirstHealth will be offering to link patients with primary care providers in the event they do not have a primary care provider or need someone to review their results.

For information on services provided at this year’s Wellness Event, visit www.firsthealth.org or call Amy Hamilton Forester at 910-417-3735.