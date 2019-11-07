Town Hall & garbage collection schedule changes for the holidays

November 7, 2019 Anson Record News 0

The Wadesboro Town Hall will be closed on Monday, Nov. 11, to celebrate Veterans Day.

There will be no garbage pickup on Monday, Nov. 11. Garbage collection will be shifted a day the entire week. Monday’s route will be picked up on Tuesday, Nov. 12. Tuesday’s route will be picked up on Wednesday, Nov. 13. Wednesday’s route will be picked up Thursday, Nov. 14. Thursday’s route will be picked up on Friday, Nov. 15.

The Town of Wadesboro appreciates your consideration in allowing the employees time with their families. As always, you will still be able to leave your utility bill payments in the night deposit box at Town Hall. If you have an emergency, please call Dispatch at 704-694-2167.